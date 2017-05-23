How Brad Stevens transformed from a college basketball...
Over the course of four years, Brad Stevens has helped transform the Boston Celtics from a lottery team to a title contender. The turnaround has been stunning - the Celtics lack any traditional stars, and when they hired Stevens from Butler, they were supposed to be tanking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|Mon
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC