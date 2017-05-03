Dinakaran arrested in EC bribery case

Dinakaran arrested in EC bribery case

A day after he was arrested by Delhi Police, the Tis Hazari court in Delhi sent AIADMK faction leader TTV Dhinakaran to 5-day police custody. The police also told the court that Dinakaran has given evasive answers during the questioning, and therefore, more time was needed to seek clarity.

