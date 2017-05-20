Defence raises race bias in Cosby jury selection process
Bill Cosby center pauses in the courtyard as one of his attorneys Angela Agrusa right makes a statement to the media as they arrive for the third day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse Wednesday May 24 Cosby , his lawyers and prosecutors arrived in a Pittsburgh court Wednesday to complete jury selection, but 11 have already been seated and only one of them is black, NBC News reports . The latest developments emerge days after Cosby, 79, spoke out about the 50-plus women who have stacked up historic assault allegations against him in the last few years, insisting some are only attacking him because of the colour of his skin.
