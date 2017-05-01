Celtics notebook: Marcus plays it Smart, asks to come out of game to get his head on straight
Marcus Smart, who has been known to let his emotions boil over, had a different kind of response after fouling the Washington Wizards' Bojan Bogdanovic, leading to a four-point play, with 7:08 left in the Celtics' win Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. "I tell Brad to come get me, I usually wave over at the bench to tell them to come get me," Smart said yesterday after practice.
