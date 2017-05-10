Celtics need to 'bounce back' in Game 7
In the sullen visiting locker room late Friday night, the Boston Celtics changed back into the black clothes they had worn into Verizon Center. Though they denied the obvious purpose, the collective wardrobe had a clear intent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC