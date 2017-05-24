Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson believes...

Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson believes LeBron James was sick during Game 3

Read more: USA Today

Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson believes LeBron James was sick during Game 3 Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson says he believes an illness was behind LeBron James' lackluster Game 3 against the Celtics. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rUALl3 Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Richard Jefferson said on Fox Sports Ohio following Game 4 that he thinks LeBron James' terrible performance in Game 3 - the four-time MVP had 11 points, six turnovers in the Cavs' 111-108 loss to the Celtics - was likely due to sickness.

Chicago, IL

