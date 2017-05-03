Bulls noncommittal on Butler's future...

Bulls noncommittal on Butler's future with team2017-05-03T21:46:11

17 hrs ago Read more: NBA.com

There were no bold proclamations or promises for sweeping changes from Chicago Bulls management on Wednesday for a team that barely made the playoffs. They gave no clarity on Jimmy Butler's future with the team and had no real answers when it came to Dwyane Wade's.

