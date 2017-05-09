Boston Celtics The NBA is reviewing I...

Boston Celtics The NBA is reviewing Isaiah Thomas's exchange with a heckler

3 hrs ago

It wouldn't be the first time a Boston Celtics player has gotten into it with a fan this postseason. The NBA says it's looking into an exchange during Game 3 of the Celtics-Wizards playoff series, in which Isaiah Thomas appeared to respond to a court-side heckler at Washington's Verizon Center with a profane comeback.

