Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas scores 53 on late sister's birthday Isaiah Thomas: "The least I can do is go out there and play for her." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qx9wNC Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas reacts after scoring 53 points in defeating the Washington Wizards in Game 2. Thomas scored 53 points on Tuesday night, leading the Celtics to a thrilling 129-119 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards to stake a 2-0 lead in the series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.