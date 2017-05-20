Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Schedule Released

Olynyk said after the game that Brad Stevens told him, "You have to be at your best when your best is needed", and Olynyk was certainly at his best Monday night. Wall didn't score a single point in the final 19 minutes and Beal was left to win a shootout with the Celtics' red-hot Kelly Olynyk in the fourth quarter by himself.

