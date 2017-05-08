Boston Celtics Draymond Green calls Kelly Olynyk a 'dirty player'
Kelly Olynyk has once again been at the center of a playoff controversy, and Draymond Green felt the need to weigh in on the matter. Olynyk, immersed in the Celtics-Wizards series, found himself on the receiving end of a check from Washington forward Kelly Oubre Jr. during Game 3. The flair up occurred after Oubre took exception to several hits to the head he says Olynyk inflicted.
