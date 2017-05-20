Boston Celtics 4 things we've learned about the Celtics without Isaiah Thomas
What you find when you Google "Isaiah Thomas" these days are a bunch of columns making the case the Celtics are better without their All-Star point guard. "Thomas, for all of his offensive brilliance, is a ball stopper," writes Dieter Kurtenbach of Fox Sports, who cites Thomas holding the ball for 5.5 seconds per possession in the playoffs, longer than LeBron James or Steph Curry.
