Boston Celtics 4 things we've learned about the Celtics without Isaiah Thomas

What you find when you Google "Isaiah Thomas" these days are a bunch of columns making the case the Celtics are better without their All-Star point guard. "Thomas, for all of his offensive brilliance, is a ball stopper," writes Dieter Kurtenbach of Fox Sports, who cites Thomas holding the ball for 5.5 seconds per possession in the playoffs, longer than LeBron James or Steph Curry.

