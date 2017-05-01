A three-ring circus: In the NBA, 3-pointers hotter than ever

Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts after he scores against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half in a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio. Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts after he scores against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half in a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.