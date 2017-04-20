Wenger explains how new system has revitalised Arsenal
Alexis Sanchez pounced in the 101st minute to score a winning goal and preserve Arsenal's hopes of ending a tumultuous season with a trophy. "I absolutely love this competition we've been quite successful in recent years and you can see the passion that the players play with".
