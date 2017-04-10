Stevens: Thomas 'intention to play' after sister's death

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said it is point guard Isaiah Thomas ' "intention to play" Sunday night in Game 1 of Boston's first-round playoff matchup with the Chicago Bulls , a day after his sister was killed in a car accident. Stevens said Thomas went through the pregame shootaround, but added he has been emotional and it's up to him to decide whether he ultimately plays.

