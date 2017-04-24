Rozner: Bulls surrender, go quietly into the night
Yeah, the Bulls played in a postseason series that ended after six games Friday night, when Boston won its fourth straight and put the Bulls away at the United Center. Jimmy Butler was hurting, Dwyane Wade was barely engaged and Rajon Rondo was out, while the Bulls went silently into the night.
