Head coach Jerry Stackhouse was named the D-League Coach of the Year on Tuesday, a well-deserved honor that most seemed to figure was a certainty after he led the 905 to the second-best record of all time in his freshman season behind the bench. The 905 went 39-11 and set a D-League record with a 21-4 mark on the road while also earning three NBA call-ups and helping the Toronto Raptors in the process.

