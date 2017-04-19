Jerry Stackhouse wins D-League Coach ...

Jerry Stackhouse wins D-League Coach of the Year

19 hrs ago

Head coach Jerry Stackhouse was named the D-League Coach of the Year on Tuesday, a well-deserved honor that most seemed to figure was a certainty after he led the 905 to the second-best record of all time in his freshman season behind the bench. The 905 went 39-11 and set a D-League record with a 21-4 mark on the road while also earning three NBA call-ups and helping the Toronto Raptors in the process.

