Rajon Rondo's injury a tough break for Chicago Bulls, could swing series back to Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls dropped stunning news Friday morning: Rajon Rondo, who has controlled so much during a first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, will be out indefinitely with a fractured right thumb. Rondo has played his best basketball in years lately, and only grew more effective over the first two games against the Celtics.
