Orlando hangs on to defeat Detroit 113-109

Aaron Gordon had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Elfrid Payton scored 21 points and the Orlando Magic overcame a late-run by Detroit to win their season-finale 113-109 Wednesday night. The Magic, who led by as many as 21 points in the first quarter, allowed the Pistons to surge ahead in the fourth quarter in a game matching two non-playoff teams.

