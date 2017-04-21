NBA playoffs: Cavaliers make history, Bucks stomp Raptors flat No deficit, not even a 25-point halftime margin, is too big for the Cavaliers. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2p2JTpH LeBron James and the Cavaliers erased a 25-point halftime deficit to beat the Pacers and take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.