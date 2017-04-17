NBA playoffs 2017: Dwyane Wade compar...

NBA playoffs 2017: Dwyane Wade compares Jimmy Butler's play to LeBron James

Jimmy Butler was a force in Game 1 of the Bulls' playoff series against the Celtics, and it reminded Wade of a certain former teammate. Bulls teammate Dwyane Wade noticed some parallels from Butler's performance in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Celtics and James, who along with Wade helped the Heat stifle Derrick Rose and the Bulls in the 2011 Eastern Conference finals.

