Nba 29 mins ago 1:35 p.m.Celtics' Isaiah Thomas at sister's eulogy: 'I wanted to give up'
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics looks on during warm ups before Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. Thomas hasn't missed a game this postseason despite the tragic death of his sister, Chyna, on April 15. Thomas flew back to Washington state on Friday night to be with his family ahead of Saturday's funeral.
