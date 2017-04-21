Marcus Smart has been shooting well this series, but his behavior has been off the mark.
The Celtics have spent the past two days trying to move on from their frustrating Game 2 loss to the Bulls, especially guard Marcus Smart. Smart came to Chicago having been fined $25,000 for his obscene gesture to a fan during the final minutes of Game 2 Tuesday, when he responded to some remarks following a missed 3-pointer.
