Larry Bird resigns as Pacers president, Kevin Pritchard to take over
Larry Bird resigns as Pacers president, Kevin Pritchard to take over Bird spent the last 20 years with the Pacers, the first three as the team's head coach. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://usat.ly/2pcArQ3 Larry Bird has resigned as president of the Indiana Pacers, USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick confirmed from a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn't authorized to speak publicly about Bird's decision.
