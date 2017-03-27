Kelly Olynyk, Boston Celtics big man, 'juiced up' after Gonzaga's Final Four win
Boston Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk wants everyone to know he was "juiced up" -- not merely "juiced" -- while watching Gonzaga's Final Four win at a New York City bar. After realizing how people could have taken the latter term, Olynyk declared he was sober Saturday night while watching his college program continue its longest postseason run.
