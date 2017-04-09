Jazz big man Rudy Gobert believes he can be a modern-day Bill Russell Like the Celtics legend, Rudy Gobery enjoys making a winning impact on the defensive end. Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: http://usat.ly/2oQ1d1C NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the future of the All-Star Game in North Carolina and the issue of resting marquee players.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Berlin.