James follows script to victory

On yet another milestone day for basketball's king, James' crowning achievement was making the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:08 to play and helping the defending champions hold on for a series-clinching 106-102 victory at Indiana. "You have to mentally challenge yourself every year and go out and try to do what's right - putting your body on the line, putting your team on the line and trying to be successful," James said.

