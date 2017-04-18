Isaiah Thomas takes over critical third quarter, Boston Celtics...
Isaiah Thomas has saved the Boston Celtics so many times this season, but never like this, with a 2-1 series deficit, with his team crumbling, with an elimination game beckoning if he couldn't lift his club out of trouble. After a 20-point lead had disappeared, after the Chicago Bulls had pulled ahead, Thomas reentered the game with four fouls and proceeded to seize full control.
