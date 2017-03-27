Isaiah Thomas has Boston Celtics firi...

Isaiah Thomas has Boston Celtics firing but defensive star Amir Johnson deserves the plaudits

But the Boston Celtics point guard knows that it takes more than flash to win an NBA crown and reckons Amir Johnson is key to the Celtics' attempt to secure a record 18th NBA finals this season. Johnson's tipped block as time expired on Friday night against Orlando preserved a 117-116 win and top spot in the Eastern Conference two weeks before the playoffs begin.

