Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics star, plans to attend sister's funeral after Game 6
Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas plans to attend his younger sister's funeral Saturday in Washington state after playing in Game 6 of a first-round series Friday night, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach. Himmelsbach reported Thursday night that the services will be held Saturday at noon in Tacoma, Wash.
