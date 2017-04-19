How to watch Bulls vs. Celtics

How to watch Bulls vs. Celtics

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points in his team's 106-102 Game 1 home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Easter Sunday, just one day after his young sister, Chyna Thomas , died in a auto accident. Thomas has been confirmed to start this game as well but is expected to return home to Tacoma, Washington to be with his family before the team travels to Chicago for Game 3 on April 21. Thomas will suit up for the game, and then head to Tacoma to be with his family either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Celtics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08) Feb '16 Fart news 16
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Lucille Kilpatrick 1
News Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14) Nov '14 foureyes 40
See all Boston Celtics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Celtics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,737 • Total comments across all topics: 280,417,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC