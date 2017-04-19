How to watch Bulls vs. Celtics

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points in his team's 106-102 Game 1 home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Easter Sunday, just one day after his young sister, Chyna Thomas , died in a auto accident. Thomas has been confirmed to start this game as well but is expected to return home to Tacoma, Washington to be with his family before the team travels to Chicago for Game 3 on April 21. Thomas will suit up for the game, and then head to Tacoma to be with his family either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

