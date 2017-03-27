Hot Spurs make impressive recovery ag...

Hot Spurs make impressive recovery against Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Halesowennews.co.uk

The Spurs were trailing by 21 points in the third quarter but helped by Kawhi Leonard's 21 points they clawed it back, taking the lead for the first time in the last minute. For the Thunder, Russell Westbrook moved closer to history as his 39th triple-double of the season puts him two from equalling the NBA record of 41 set by Oscar Robertson in the 1961-62 campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Celtics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08) Feb '16 Fart news 16
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Lucille Kilpatrick 1
News Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14) Nov '14 foureyes 40
See all Boston Celtics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Celtics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,729 • Total comments across all topics: 279,988,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC