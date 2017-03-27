Hot Spurs make impressive recovery against Oklahoma
The Spurs were trailing by 21 points in the third quarter but helped by Kawhi Leonard's 21 points they clawed it back, taking the lead for the first time in the last minute. For the Thunder, Russell Westbrook moved closer to history as his 39th triple-double of the season puts him two from equalling the NBA record of 41 set by Oscar Robertson in the 1961-62 campaign.
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
