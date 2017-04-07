Hawks' Sefolosha to donate part of NYC settlement
Atlanta Hawks player Thabo Sefolosha says he'll donate a "substantial portion" of his settlement with New York City after a police fracas outside a trendy Manhattan nightclub left him with a broken leg in 2015 Hawks' Sefolosha to donate part of NYC settlement Atlanta Hawks player Thabo Sefolosha says he'll donate a "substantial portion" of his settlement with New York City after a police fracas outside a trendy Manhattan nightclub left him with a broken leg in 2015 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2obmx06 Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas passes as he is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC