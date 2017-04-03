Forbes, Spurs reserves top mostly Mav...

Forbes, Spurs reserves top mostly Mavericks backups 102-89

Bryn Forbes scored a career-high 27 points with San Antonio resting most of its starters, and the Spurs ran past Dallas 102-89 after the Mavericks pulled most of their key veterans in the second half Friday night. Dewayne Dedmon, the only San Antonio starter to play, had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

