Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives

USA TODAY Sports predictions: Who wins NBA championship? USA TODAY Sports' NBA staff weighs in on how they see the postseason shaking out. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2odWWRX A.J. Neuharth-Keusch and Jeff Zillgitt of USA TODAY Sports take a look at the four postseason matchups in the East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Germantown.