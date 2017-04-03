Celtics vs. Hawks preview: Atlanta ki...

Celtics vs. Hawks preview: Atlanta kicks off stretch run against Boston

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Peachtree Hoops

The Atlanta Hawks face a difficult stretch of the schedule as the 2016-2017 NBA season winds to a close and that begins on Thursday evening. After three consecutive off days, the Hawks will play host to Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics in a potential playoff preview match-up and the eyes of the NBA world will be on Atlanta given the national television platform on TNT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peachtree Hoops.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Celtics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08) Feb '16 Fart news 16
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Lucille Kilpatrick 1
News Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14) Nov '14 foureyes 40
See all Boston Celtics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Celtics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,058 • Total comments across all topics: 280,112,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC