Celtics had 'dark cloud' over them since Isaiah Thomas' sister was killed
Celtics had 'dark cloud' over them since Isaiah Thomas' sister was killed Celtics forward Jae Crowder said Thomas gave the team a message: Be ready for Game 3. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2p0KDeX USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick breaks down how the Bulls have put their early season problems behind them and look poised to make a run in the playoffs. Forward Jae Crowder celebrates with guard Isaiah Thomas after a play against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Germantown.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC