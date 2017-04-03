Celtics could tie for East lead with win over Heat
Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Tuesday Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside feels "a lot better" and is expected to play on Sunday against the Boston Celtics. Miami now stands just a half-game ahead of ninth-placed Chicago, and the Heat's next game is against the tenth-seeded Detroit Pistons .
