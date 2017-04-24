Bulpett: Amir Johnson's not barking about role on Celtics bench
Big Dog was getting up shots after practice yesterday, taking turns with Al Horford as Celtic assistant coach Jay Larranaga and director of player development Kenny Graves looked on and offered guidance. Big Dog didn't get to go out and play in Game 4 of the playoff series against the Bulls, but, like most canines, he's loyal and, thus, wants to make certain he's prepared if the opportunity comes again.
