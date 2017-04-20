Bulls season over, Bullshit season just getting underway
As expected , the 2016-17 Chicago Bulls were taken out back and shot by the Boston Celtics on Friday night, another home playoff embarrassment. Maybe Rajon Rondo was indeed indispensable, or the Celtics were going to figure things out regardless, but the last four games showed the difference in class between the 8 and 1 seed, even a historically weak 1 seed like the Celtics were.
