Bulls' Rondo fined for attempting to trip Celtics' Crowder

The NBA has fined Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo $25,000 for attempting to trip Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder from the bench in Game 3 of their first-round series Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pa7ncu With a cast on his right thumb, Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo, center sits on the bench during the first quarter in Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Chicago, Friday, April 21, 2017.

