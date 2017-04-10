Bulls' playoff push remains in their hands; will it be in Rajon Rondo's?
Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo looks to pass against Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder, forward Taurean Prince and center Dwight Howard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Chicago. Rajon Rondo answered a question about his sprained right wrist playfully, as the veteran guard is prone to do in the cat-and-mouse game he plays with reporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC