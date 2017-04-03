Brooklyn Nets clinch worst record in NBA, best draft odds for Boston Celtics as Suns defeat Thunder
The Brooklyn Nets will officially have the worst record in the NBA this season, giving the Boston Celtics the best odds in the league at the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
