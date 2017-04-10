Breaking down the Boston Celtics gameplan defending Jimmy Butler and Chicago Bulls
The Bulls tenure in their first round NBA playoffs series against the Boston Celtics will last as long as Jimmy Butler can keep it afloat. Unfortunately for Fred Hoiberg in what could be his last series as the coach in Chicago, they face a Celtics team uniquely staffed to handle Butler in a variety of ways.
