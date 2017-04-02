Boston Celtics Watch the Celtics' dan...

Boston Celtics Watch the Celtics' dancing bear dominate his opening games for Maine

15 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Though he might be a long way from becoming regular contributor on the Celtics, Guerschon Yabusele has made an important step in his road to potentially playing in TD Garden. The 2016 first round draft pick, known as the " Dancing Bear ," made his NBA Developmental League debut for the Maine Red Claws on March 31. In just 25 minutes, he put up 17 points and nine rebounds.

