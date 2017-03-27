Boston Celtics notes: Avery Bradley's sickness returns; Brad...
Boston Celtics shooting guard Avery Bradley's stomach bug has returned and will keep him out of Friday night's meeting with the Orlando Magic. Head coach Brad Stevens said Bradley was not hospitalized this time, like he was over the weekend due to the illness.
