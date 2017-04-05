Boston Celtics Celtics player power r...

Boston Celtics Celtics player power rankings: The battle for home court is on

The Celtics are firmly in control of their own destiny as they begin the final week of the regular season with a terrific chance of earning home court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs. The road won't be easy with four of Boston's final five opponents still battling for playoff spots or positioning, but Brad Stevens and company appear to be finding a groove at the right time, winning eight of ten overall heading into Wednesday's showdown with the Cavs. The Celtics have also won 14 of their last 16 home games at the TD Garden since mid-February, making the No.

