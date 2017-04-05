Boston Celtics Celtics player power rankings: The battle for home court is on
The Celtics are firmly in control of their own destiny as they begin the final week of the regular season with a terrific chance of earning home court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs. The road won't be easy with four of Boston's final five opponents still battling for playoff spots or positioning, but Brad Stevens and company appear to be finding a groove at the right time, winning eight of ten overall heading into Wednesday's showdown with the Cavs. The Celtics have also won 14 of their last 16 home games at the TD Garden since mid-February, making the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC