As the Cavs turn: Drama subsided, NBA champs hitting stride

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, center is surrounded by Boston Celtics players as he grabs a rebound during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, center is surrounded by Boston Celtics players as he grabs a rebound during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.