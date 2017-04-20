2017 NBA Playoffs: Gerald Green start...

2017 NBA Playoffs: Gerald Green starting for Boston Celtics in Game 1 vs. Washington Wizards

10 hrs ago

The Boston Celtics turned their series against the Chicago Bulls around when they inserted wing Gerald Green into the starting lineup, adding defensive versatility and 3-point shooting around Isaiah Thomas. Celtics coach Brad Stevens liked what he saw enough to keep Green in the starting lineup in Boston's second-round series against the Washington Wizards, which tipped off on Sunday.

