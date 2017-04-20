2017 NBA playoffs, Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Brad Stevens...

Walking across the TD Garden hardwood early Tuesday night, one of the Boston Celtics coaches muttered a question that could determine whether his team evens its first-round series with the Chicago Bulls. The Celtics knew rebounding could be an issue when they put together their roster, stressed it as a key throughout the regular season, and emphasized it as much as anything else in the days leading up to their playoff opener Sunday.

